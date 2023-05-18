All open burning to be prohibited in Prince George Fire Centre region

Send this page to someone via email

All open fires will be prohibited throughout the Prince George Fire Centre area starting Friday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, effective at noon Friday, all Category 1, 2 and 3 open fires will be prohibited in the Prince George Fire Centre region.

Along with larger open fires prohibited earlier this month, Category 1 open burning (i.e. campfires) will also be prohibited throughout the #PrinceGeorge Fire Centre as of 12 p.m. Friday, May 19. #BCWildfire https://t.co/R5EV9Dklz5 pic.twitter.com/iItmizq6aO — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) May 18, 2023

In addition to prohibiting the use of open fire of any size, the following activities and apparatuses are also prohibited:

tiki and/or similar kinds of torches

chimineas

outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a CSA or ULC rating

fireworks

sky lanterns

burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description

binary exploding targets

air curtain burners

The fire ban will remain in effect until Oct. 15, or until otherwise rescinded. It applies to all public and private lands.

During campfire prohibitions, only CSA-rated or ULC-rated outdoor stoves or portable campfire apparatuses that use gas, propane or briquettes may be used; however, when conditions warrant, the use of portable campfire apparatuses or outdoor stoves may be further restricted or prohibited.

People can check for current prohibitions online.

Anyone found in contravention of the prohibition may be subject to a ticket for $1,150, required to pay a penalty of up to $10,000, and if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, a person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

As of 7 a.m. on May 18, there are 60 active wildfires burning in B.C.