What’s open and closed on Victoria Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Monday will be a day off for most Ontarians as the province celebrates Victoria Day, a federal holiday marking the official birthday of Canada’s late sovereign, Queen Victoria, and long considered the beginning of the summer season.

Here’s a list of some things that will and will not be operating in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on Monday, May 22.

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices are closed on Monday.

Licensing and Bylaw Services: Licensing and bylaw phone queue line will be closed on Monday. Service will resume on Tuesday.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​ Community recycling centres and transfer stations will be closed.

HSR Bus: Buses will operate on regular Sunday/holiday service on Monday.

GO Transit: Trains and buses are operating on a Saturday schedule.

ATS DARTS: The City of Hamilton ordered its third-party provider of accessible transit to remove about a third of its vehicle fleet from service. For more information check out the city’s website.

Ontario Works: The program, including the Special Supports, will be closed. Phone service will resume on Tuesday.

Recreation centres: Closed on Monday.

Hamilton civic museums: Dundurn National Historic Site, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will be closed on Monday.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed Monday.

Hamilton Public Library: All HPL branches are closed. For information on what services are operating, visit the library’s website at hpl.ca.

Social services: All Ontario Works offices, special supports, and the Housing Services office will be closed on Monday.

Senior centres: These will either be closed or run on a modified (four hour) schedule.

Arenas: Either closed or on a modified schedule.

Animal services: Closed on Monday.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Closed. Weekly hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

Burlington

Government offices: Local government such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed on Monday.

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry will be closed Monday.

Animal Shelter and Control: Closed Monday. Emergencies can be called in to 1-888-264-3135.

Recreation centres: Some city pools, arenas and community centres will be operational on a limited schedule. Visit burlington.ca/dropinandplay for details. Some outdoor recreation facilities will also be open, weather permitting. Visit burlington.ca/outdoorplay for more information. Tyandaga Golf Course is open.

Halton Provincial Offences Court: Closed Monday.

Free parking: Available Monday in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage. However, the Waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays. Parking exemptions are required to park overnight on city streets and for longer than five hours. Visit burlington.ca/parkingexemptions for more.

Burlington Transit: Transit will operate a holiday schedule Sunday. The downtown transit terminal, specialized dispatch and the administration office will be closed on Monday.

Niagara Region

Government offices: City halls, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed on Monday. Some offices, like St. Catharines, will reopen on Easter Monday.

Child care centres, public health and Provincial Offences Court: Closed Monday.

Parks, recreation and culture services: Administration offices are all closed on Monday.

Landfill / waste and recycling drop-off depots: Niagara Road is closed. Bridge Street, Humberstone, Thorold Yard are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community centres: All older adult centres and arenas will either be closed or have reduced hours on Monday.

St. Catharines Museum; Welland Canals Centre: Both facilities will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Catharines Transit; Niagara Falls Transit: Both services will operate on a holiday schedule for Victoria Day.

Welland Transit: No daytime or evening service Monday.

Shopping

Canada Post: Outlets will be closed Monday.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on Monday

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be open on Monday, but not all. Hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: Most major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will be closed on Monday.

However, there are exceptions for shopping centres designated by the province as tourist attractions including retailers in Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West, the Distillery District and in Niagara Falls.

Closed on Monday:

Eastgate Square

Lime Ridge Mall

The Centre on Barton

The Pen Centre

Fairview Mall

Mapleview Centre

Burlington Centre

Open on Monday:

Vaughan Mills shopping mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart: Most Walmarts in the GTHA will be closed but the Niagara Falls Supercentre on Oakwood Drive will be open on Monday between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: Some Beer Stores will be open on Victoria Day. They include:

Hamilton

Parkdale Avenue North (at Barton Street)

Barton Street East (at Ottawa Street North)

Fennell Avenue East (at Upper Gage)

Eastgate Square

Barton Street East (at Ferguson Avenue)

Upper James Street (at Stone Church Road)

Brantford

Murray Street (at Grey)

King George Road (at Royal Oak Drive)

Market Street South (at Icomm Drive)

Burlington

Guelph Line (at Upper Middle Road)

New Street (at Appleby Line)

LCBO: Stores will be closed Monday. Some LCBO Convenience Outlets will be open where permitted by law. More information can be seen at LCBO.com hours.

Tourist destinations

Niagara Falls: Most Niagara Falls attractions will be running on the holiday Monday, including the Niagara Parks Power Station, Journey Behind the Falls, Botanical Gardens, Butterfly Conservatory and all the nature and garden parks and centres.

However, some heritage sites like the McKenzie Printery, Whirlpool Aero Cars, Niagara City Crews and McFarland House will be closed. Also, some dining spots like the Whirlpool Restaurant and Legends On The Niagara will be closed.

More details on Easter weekend hours for Niagara Falls attractions can be seen on the Niagara Parks website.

