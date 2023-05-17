‘The data is shocking’: Anglophones falling behind Francophones in standard of living

Send this page to someone via email

A new report paints a bleak picture for the financial success of Anglophones compared to their French-speaking counterparts.

The Provincial Employment Roundtable (PERT) has released data showing the economic divide among the two language groups.

According to PERT, Anglophones earn on average $5,200 less than French-speaking Quebecers according to data from the 2021 census.

Their unemployment level is four per cent higher than Francophones and the poverty level among Anglophones is 4.2-per cent higher than French-speakers.

“The data is shocking. It’s a significant decline for our community,” Nicholas Salter, executive director of PERT told Global News.

Salter says the divide has existed for the last decade but has accelerated between 2016 and 2021.

He says the primary reason for the gap between the two language communities is the lack or inability of Anglophones to master the French language and have the skills to access high-paying jobs.

Francophones also have a higher level of completing vocational training and there is insufficient access to English employment services outside of greater Montreal.

“Those three things combined are quite shocking to us to see in this new data,” Salter said.

Officials working at employment agencies that help Anglophones enter the job market agree.

Aki Tchitacov, the executive director of Youth Employment Services (YES), says more funding for Anglophone services in the regions outside of Montreal are required and there needs to be more access for French language training to help Anglophones.

“Too many young Anglophones will self select and will take themselves out of competition for those jobs thinking their French is not good enough,” he told Global News.

The report has been submitted to the Quebec government and Salter hopes lawmakers will make significant changes to reverse the trend.