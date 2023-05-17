Over 400 vehicles keyed, $500K in damage: B.C. RCMP seek prolific vandal

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP is on the lookout for a woman accused of deliberately damaging more than 400 vehicles at a Port Coquitlam auto dealership.

In a media release, police said they recieved three reports of mass car “keying” incidents at two locations operated by Journey Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram between January and April.

The woman is also accused of damaging the exterior of one of the businesses.

Police said security video showed the woman “systematically” damaging the vehicles in the dealership lot.

The cost of the damage is estimates at more than half a million dollars.

“It is clear in the videos that the suspect was deliberately scratching the vehicles one-by-one,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the release.

“Our investigators are continuing to follow up on any investigational leads, but are requesting the assistance from the public in identifying the suspect.”

Police are looking for a woman between the ages of 40 and 50 years old with shoulder-length blond hair and a heavy build.

In security video, she can be seen wearing glasses, gloves, a toque and a surgical mask.

Police believe she was driving a 2008-2013 model Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

View image in full screen Coquitlam RCMP are looking to identify this woman, who is accused of deliberately damaging more than 400 vehicles at a Port Coquitlam auto dealership. Coquitlam RCMP