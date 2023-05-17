Evacuation alerts issued for 2 more communities along Skeena River in Northern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two more communities along the Skeena River in Northern B.C. have been issued evacuation alerts as scorching temperatures increase the snowmelt and streamflow.

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine is urging residents of Brauns Island in Terrace to prepare to leave on short notice “should conditions worsen,” and report to the Terrace Sportsplex if an evacuation order is given.

The Gitwangak First Nation about an hour northeast of Terrace has also issued an alert for all citizens on Cedarvale Road west of Highway 37, Bridge Street, 1st Avenue East and Railway Avenue. The First Nation faces a dual threat from the Skeena River and its tributary, the Kitwanga River.

The band is encouraging its citizens to prepare an emergency kit with identification, medication, valuable paperwork and keepsakes, and fill up the gas tank and arrange transportation in case an evacuation order is issued. Residents should be prepared to take their pets, and assist children, elders and neighbours if needed, the band added.

The entire Skeena Region, meanwhile, remains under a flood warning from the B.C. River Forecast Centre. Much of the Interior remains under high streamflow advisory, while flood watches have been issued for the Nass River above Shumal Creek, the Bella Coola River above Hammer Creek, Boundary, and the Slocan River near Crescent Valley.

Evacuation orders have already been issued for about 90 properties in New Remo and Old Remo near Terrace. The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine has declared a local state of emergency for the impacted Electoral Area C.

The community of Usk, about 23 kilometres northeast of Terrace, remains on evacuation alert.

On the Bulkley River near Smithers, the forecast centre said flows are expected to reach 10-year flow levels between Wednesday and Thursday. On the Skeena River at Usk, it said the water levels could exceed the flood stage of 11 metres, possibly reaching up to 20-year flow levels in the next few days.

“Stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks,” the River Forecast Centre urged.

“Avoid recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near high streamflow advisories.”

Financial assistance is available for some residents impacted by flooding between April 27 and May 16. For a list of eligible communities, application information and deadlines, visit the B.C. government’s website.