Toronto police working on plans for Victoria Day weekend after chaotic 2022

After a chaotic Victoria Day long weekend last year in Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay area that saw a shooting, stabbings, robberies, and fireworks shot at people, the city’s police force says it is working on safety plans for this year.

“We will be providing more detailed information in the coming days, but can tell you the Service working with our City partners on community safety plans for the Victoria Day long weekend,” the Toronto Police Service said in a statement to Global News on Wednesday.

“We expect large crowds and we want to assure the public there is a policing plan in place to support the City, with public safety at the forefront.”

Over the 2022 long weekend, while officials said there was a visible police presence and various policing resources in place, there were a number of violent incidents in the Woodbine Beach / Ashbridges Bay area.

The night before Victoria Day Monday, there was a double shooting, a stabbing, two gunpoint robberies and fireworks shot at officers.

Seven officers were injured that night and 19 arrests were made, with many of those arrested under 18 years old, police said at the time.

Toronto police said they increased their presence in the Ashbridges Bay area on the Monday for the Victoria Day fireworks show, but again violence occurred, though police said it was “largely peaceful.”

A man was stabbed, fireworks were allegedly shot at a crowd, and threats were reportedly made on a bus using a replica firearm. Five people were arrested.

2:16 Police investigate violent night in Toronto’s Woodbine Beach Park

Officials are aiming to prevent a repeat this year.

“A variety of resources will be in the area from Friday until Monday to ensure everyone can safely enjoy events in the Ashbridges Bay area,” the service’s statement said.

“This will include our Mounted Unit, and officers patrolling on foot, ATVs, and bikes. Fire services, EMS personnel and City by-law officers will also be in attendance.”

The statement said parking enforcement will also be stepped up over the weekend in the Woodbine Beach area, and drivers should expect delays due to closures on Sunday and Monday.

The public was encouraged to use transit.

“Although signage will be posted by the City in relation to prohibited activities on the beach, the Service would like to remind people that the lighting of fires and personal fireworks in City parks and on beaches is prohibited, and could result in seizures and fines. Alcohol is also not permitted,” the statement continued.

Police said they will be monitoring issues and making adjustments as needed.

“If there is a threat to public safety, or obstruction of officers or other emergency services, officers will use their discretion – depending on what is safe in the moment – to disperse or lay charges,” police said.

“If appropriate, we may also continue to investigate and make arrests or lay charges after an event has concluded.”

The City of Toronto is hosting its Victoria Day fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay beginning at 10 p.m. on Monday, promising a “spectacular finale.”