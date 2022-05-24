Man stabbed at Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay Park on Victoria Day Monday

Toronto police say a man was injured in a stabbing at Ashbridges Bay Park on Victoria Day Monday.
Police said the stabbing was reported at around 10:50 p.m.
Officers found a man with a stab wound, police said.
He was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The stabbing comes as the city’s Woodbine Beach area saw a rash of violence on Sunday.
Police said 19 people were arrested that night, including several minors, for incidents that involved a shooting, stabbing, two gunpoint robberies, and fireworks shot at officers.
Due to Sunday’s events, officers said there would be an increase in police presence for Monday night at Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Beach.
