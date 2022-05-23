Toronto police investigating after violent night at Woodbine Beach Park

Toronto police are investigating after a violent night at Woodbine Beach Park.
Police said they first received a report of a shooting at 9:44 p.m. Sunday and located a man with a gunshot wound.
Toronto paramedics told Global News that he was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
After 11 p.m., police tweeted that they received reports that someone had been stabbed at Woodbine Beach Park.
Officers located a man who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Then, Toronto police said after midnight that a man had walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police said the man had been shot earlier at Woodbine Beach Park.
Officers continue to investigate.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments