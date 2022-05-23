Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigating after violent night at Woodbine Beach Park

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 8:17 am
Toronto police officers are seen at Woodbine Beach Park on Sunday. View image in full screen
Toronto police officers are seen at Woodbine Beach Park on Sunday. Global News

Toronto police are investigating after a violent night at Woodbine Beach Park.

Police said they first received a report of a shooting at 9:44 p.m. Sunday and located a man with a gunshot wound.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that he was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

After 11 p.m., police tweeted that they received reports that someone had been stabbed at Woodbine Beach Park.

Officers located a man who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Then, Toronto police said after midnight that a man had walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the man had been shot earlier at Woodbine Beach Park.

Officers continue to investigate.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
