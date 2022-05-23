Toronto police investigating after violent night at Woodbine Beach Park

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police are investigating after a violent night at Woodbine Beach Park.

Police said they first received a report of a shooting at 9:44 p.m. Sunday and located a man with a gunshot wound.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that he was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Police respond after man in 60s struck by car in Toronto

After 11 p.m., police tweeted that they received reports that someone had been stabbed at Woodbine Beach Park.

Officers located a man who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Then, Toronto police said after midnight that a man had walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man had been shot earlier at Woodbine Beach Park.

Officers continue to investigate.

SHOOTING:

Woodbine Beach Park

– reports that someone has been shot

– police o/s

– officers located a man with a gunshot wound

– @TorontoMedics have taken patient to hospital w/ serious injuries

– ongoing investigation

– any info call 416-808-2222#GO964532

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 23, 2022

STABBING:

Woodbine Beach Park

– reports that someone has been stabbed

– police o/s

– officers located a man with injuries

– @TorontoMedics have taken patient to hospital with minor injuries

– ongoing investigation#GO964511

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 23, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

SHOOTING:

Woodbine Beach Park

– a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound

– officers o/s

– confirmed that man was shot earlier at Woodbine Beach Park

– ongoing investigation

– anyone with info call police 416-808-2222

– or call @CanStopCrime 222-TIPS (8477)#GO965016

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 23, 2022