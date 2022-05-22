Menu

Police respond after man in 60s struck by car in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 22, 2022 5:04 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man in his 60s is in hospital after he was hit by a car in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a call in the area of Dufferin and Croatia streets.

Police, along with paramedics, dealt with reports that, at around 2:43 p.m., a man in his 60s was struck by a car.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police. Roads in the area were briefly closed.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a patient to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

