‘Spectacular finale’ promised for Victoria Day fireworks show in Toronto

The City of Toronto says those heading out to watch the Victoria Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park can expect a “spectacular finale.”

In a news release, the City said the free show will start at 10 p.m. and last for 13 minutes.

The event will include 2,000 individual fireworks. It will mark the first in-person fireworks display on Victoria Day in Toronto since 2019.

“It is wonderful to see the return of the spectacular public fireworks display on Victoria Day at Ashbridges Bay,” Mayor John Tory said.

“Please be safe this long weekend and I encourage everyone to enjoy the many events planned throughout Toronto.”

City officials noted that the fireworks show is weather dependent.

Ashbridges Bay Park is located in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue.

The City encouraged attendees to take public transit or cycle to and from the event.

The TTC will be increasing service at noon Monday on the 22 Coxwell, 92 Woodbine and 501 Queen routes to accommodate those planning to go, the City said.

There will also be dedicated shuttle buses from Woodbine and Coxwell stations.