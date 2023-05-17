‘Spectacular finale’ promised for Toronto Victoria Day fireworks show

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says there will be a “spectacular finale” at its Victoria Day fireworks show this weekend.

The City said the display will begin at 10 p.m. on Monday at Ashbridges Bay Park, which is located in the Coxwell Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East area.

The area is accessible by public transit and the City encouraged those looking to attend to leave their vehicles at home.

For those looking to set off their own fireworks, the City said they can do so without a permit until 11 p.m. on Victoria Day on their private property.

“Fireworks are not permitted in city parks or on beaches, balconies, streets, parking lots or a property that is not owned by the person setting off the fireworks,” officials said.

Story continues below advertisement