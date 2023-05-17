Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Spectacular finale’ promised for Toronto Victoria Day fireworks show

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 11:56 am
Canada Day's firework display at the Harbourfront Centre in Toronto on Saturday, July 1, 2017. View image in full screen
Canada Day's firework display at the Harbourfront Centre in Toronto on Saturday, July 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Toronto says there will be a “spectacular finale” at its Victoria Day fireworks show this weekend.

The City said the display will begin at 10 p.m. on Monday at Ashbridges Bay Park, which is located in the Coxwell Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East area.

The area is accessible by public transit and the City encouraged those looking to attend to leave their vehicles at home.

For those looking to set off their own fireworks, the City said they can do so without a permit until 11 p.m. on Victoria Day on their private property.

“Fireworks are not permitted in city parks or on beaches, balconies, streets, parking lots or a property that is not owned by the person setting off the fireworks,” officials said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Brampton bans fireworks after complaints'
Brampton bans fireworks after complaints
City of TorontoFireworksVictoria DayAshbridges Bayvictoria day fireworksAshbridge's Bay ParkAshbridges Bay fireworksToronto Victoria DayToronto Victoria Day fireworks
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers