Small forest fire in Nova Scotia largely contained, residents cleared to return home

Officials say a small wildfire near Nova Scotia’s southern coast is about 60 per cent under control and residents will be able to return to their homes.

Patricia Jreige, a spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, says the size of the fire in the Little Harbour area of Shelburne County was unchanged at about 56 hectares as of 4:30 p.m.

Jreige says Nova Scotia Power is scheduled to restore power this evening to homes where the current was cut as a precaution, and residents will then be allowed back in.

On Sunday, 11 homes housing 18 people were evacuated.

Firefighting units had deployed sprinkler systems to help protect the structures.

There are 30 Natural Resources Department staff, 17 volunteer firefighters and one helicopter involved in the firefighting effort.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.