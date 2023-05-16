Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Small forest fire in Nova Scotia largely contained, residents cleared to return home

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 5:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s office failing to manage fire and building safety: auditor'
Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s office failing to manage fire and building safety: auditor
The Nova Scotia fire marshal’s office is putting the public at risk by failing to manage fire and building safety despite repeated warnings, the province’s auditor general says in a new report. Megan King reports – May 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials say a small wildfire near Nova Scotia’s southern coast is about 60 per cent under control and residents will be able to return to their homes.

Patricia Jreige, a spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, says the size of the fire in the Little Harbour area of Shelburne County was unchanged at about 56 hectares as of 4:30 p.m.

Jreige says Nova Scotia Power is scheduled to restore power this evening to homes where the current was cut as a precaution, and residents will then be allowed back in.

On Sunday, 11 homes housing 18 people were evacuated.

Trending Now

Firefighting units had deployed sprinkler systems to help protect the structures.

There are 30 Natural Resources Department staff, 17 volunteer firefighters and one helicopter involved in the firefighting effort.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.

More on Canada
FireNova Scotia wildfireNova Scotia forest fireNS fireNS Department of Natural ResourcesNS WildfireNS Forest Fire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers