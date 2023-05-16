Menu

Crime

Kelowna man injured during arrest, police watchdog investigating

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 6:20 pm
BC IIO View image in full screen
File photo. The Independent Investigations Office of BC. Global News
B.C.’s police watchdog will be investigating the circumstances surrounding a Kelowna, B.C., man sustaining serious injuries on Monday morning.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) said that on Tuesday, around 4 a.m., officers in unmarked police vehicles were following an allegedly stolen vehicle when it was pulled over and four occupants exited.

“It is reported that police attempted to stop the four individuals, but they all attempted to leave the scene,” the IIO said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'RCMP officer broke police policy: IIO report'
RCMP officer broke police policy: IIO report

“One man was taken into custody with the assistance of a police service dog. He sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries during the arrest.”

Three more individuals were reportedly arrested without issue.

The police watchdog was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and has since started an investigation.

Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of what occurred during the arrest and how the injuries occurred.

People with relevant information or video footage of the incident are asked to contact the witness line, toll-free, at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the IIO website.

