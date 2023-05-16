Halifax airport tells passengers to look into options ahead of possible WestJet, Swoop strike

Send this page to someone via email

As the long weekend approaches, some travellers will be heading to the airport to board flights to their vacation destinations.

H0wever, travel plans may be at risk for those flying with WestJet or Swoop.

“We have been notified by WestJet that there may be a system-wide service disruption for both WestJet and Swoop flights that are operating out of Halifax Stanfield — and across the country, of course — as early as Friday,” says Halifax airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase.

“This is part of an ongoing collective bargaining process that they’re having with certain pilot groups.”

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) representing some 1,600 flight crew at WestJet and subsidiary Swoop could walk out as soon as this Friday — fighting for job protection, pay and scheduling changes.

“As we approach the long weekend ahead, it certainly is recommended that anyone who is currently booked to travel with WestJet or Swoop look into what the options are in the event that their flight is cancelled,” warns Chase.

She says Halifax Stanfield has up to 16 daily flights arriving and departing with WestJet and Swoop that may be impacted.

WestJet passenger Eugene Lively was aware of the strike risk and decided to shorten his Halifax trip and head home to Calgary early to avoid any possible trouble.

“I came for a longer stay but, with the COVID experience, we’re more adept to checking ahead,” Lively says. “So I changed my flight about three days earlier to get out of town and not have a problem.”

For passenger Wayne Boudreau, he’s getting out just in the nick of time — heading to Manitoba on WestJet Wednesday to see his grandkids.

“I’m hoping that in the time that I’m away, that they come to an agreement,” says Boudreau. “You don’t want to see people on strike.”

Pilots are currently poised to begin strike action at 3 a.m. ET on Friday, unless a deal is reached.