Crime

2nd arrest made in north Edmonton drive-by shooting

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 2:58 pm
Police scene in Griesbach Village after vehicles drive up 97 Street shooting at each other
WATCH: Video from the Global 1 news helicopter of a police scene at Griesbach Village shopping complex on the northwest corner of 97 Street and 137 Avenue on Friday, March 31, 2023 – Mar 31, 2023
Police have arrested the second suspect in relation to a drive-by shooting that happened during rush hour along 97 Street in north Edmonton in March.

In early April, police found the Hyundai Sonata that was involved in the shooting. The vehicle was registered to 28-year-old Mohamed Omar.

On May 5, with a warrant, police searched Omar’s residence and found a loaded handgun with the serial number filed off, bullets and bullet casings that match some of the casings found at the shooting scene.

“Omar was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, dangerous driving and 13 firearms-related charges,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

A Toyota Camry was targeted in the shooting. Police found a firearm at a drugstore nearby, in the area of 137 Avenue and 97 Street “where investigators determined the occupants of the Camry discarded it among the shelves,” police said.

Using ballistics technologies, police linked the gun found in the drugstore to an active investigation in Ontario.

Police said the 30-year-old male driver of the Camry, who was shot in the drive-by, has been released from hospital. His was the only injury reported.

The 23-year-old Camry passenger, Asser Asser, was charged with five firearms offenses.

Click to play video: 'Murder trial begins for Manitoba man accused of running down, shooting neighbour'
Murder trial begins for Manitoba man accused of running down, shooting neighbour
