1 man injured after cars driving up 97 Street exchange gunfire in north Edmonton

Two people from one vehicle were arrested, including a man that was injured, but Edmonton police are still searching for a second vehicle after the two reportedly drove up a busy road exchanging gunfire Friday afternoon.

Police responded to an initial weapons complaint on 97 Street near 125 Avenue, just north of Yellowhead Trail, where it was reported that two vehicles exchanged gunfire.

View image in full screen An Edmonton Police Service scene along 97 Street near 129B Avenue on Friday, March 31, 2023. Global News

A large police scene was then spotted at the Griesbach Village shopping complex on the northwest corner of 97 Street and 137 Avenue.

A White Toyota Camry with Saskatchewan plates was seen surrounded by EPS vehicles and blocked off with police tape.

EPS said that’s where one of the vehicles, a white car, ended up and two people were taken into custody.

One of the occupants, a man in his 30s, was shot during the driving shooting and police said he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northgate Mall was evacuated briefly over reports of a possible active shooter however Edmonton police said that was a false report.

The second vehicle is still outstanding and as of Friday evening, police did not have a description of it.

Officers continue to investigate.