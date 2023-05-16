Menu

Crime

Barrie man charged in northern Ontario $75K drug bust

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 2:22 pm
A close up of an OPP patch. View image in full screen
An OPP patch is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Police in the northern community of Johnson Township have charged a Barrie man with multiple drug offences after seizing around $75,000 in cocaine.

On May 13, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties on Highway 17 in Johnson Township.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police saw a vehicle moving westbound on Highway 17 they say was passing unsafely near a crest of a hill and they initiated a traffic stop.

While speaking to the officer, OPP say the driver produced cannabis in an unsealed container within the driver’s reach.

While police were beginning to search the vehicle, OPP say the driver had a medical episode and was transported via Algoma Paramedic Services to a local hospital in Thessalon and was later released back into police custody.

Police say they continued to search the vehicle and reported finding over two pounds of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $75,000.

A 36-year-old from Barrie was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking and possession of cocaine as well as several driving-related offences.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Elliot Lake on July 6, 2023.

