Jamie Foxx in rehab facility after mysterious hospitalization: reports

Actor Jamie Foxx is receiving treatment at a physical rehabilitation centre in Chicago, over a month after he was hospitalized for an unknown “medical complication.”

Foxx’s family, including his mother and daughters Corinne and Anelise, were photographed by TMZ on Saturday and Sunday leaving a highly renowned medical centre, where the actor is reportedly undergoing physical rehabilitation.

The reason for Foxx’s treatment is unclear, though the Chicago facility is said to specialize in stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and cancer rehabilitation.

TMZ reported Foxx, 55, has been a patient at the physical rehab facility since April, after he was initially treated at a hospital in Atlanta.

On April 12, Foxx’s daughter Corinne announced that her dad had “experienced a medical complication” the previous day. She said that “due to quick action and great care” he was on his way to recovery, but never disclosed the nature of what happened to him.

Three weeks later, Foxx appeared to break his silence when he posted an update to Instagram where he simply wrote: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Last week, Corinne shared yet another update about her father’s health, and slammed media reports that claimed Foxx’s condition was worsening.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

At the time of his hospitalization, he was in Atlanta filming Netflix movie Back in Action with fellow actors Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

On Tuesday, Fox announced the Oscar-winning actor and Corinne will host a new musical game show called We Are Family, set to debut in 2024. The game show pairs a secret celebrity with their non-famous relative. Through a series of clues and hints, game show participants will guess the celebrity’s identity to win up to US$100,000.

— With files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield