Entertainment

Jamie Foxx breaks silence after mysterious hospitalization

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 5:35 pm
Jamie Foxx attends the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Jamie Foxx attends the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
Jamie Foxx appears to have broken his silence, three weeks after he was hospitalized for a mysterious “medical complication.”

The Oscar winner’s Instagram feed and story were both updated Wednesday.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” the 55-year-old actor shared in a post.

He also gave a shoutout to Nick Cannon in his Instagram story, thanking him for filling in as game show host on the upcoming season of Fox’s Beat Shazam, which Foxx launched as executive producer and host in 2017.

Jamie Foxx breaks silence after mysterious hospitalization - image View image in full screen
Instagram / @iamjamiefoxx

On April 12, Foxx’s daughter Corinne announced that her dad had “experienced a medical complication” the previous day. She said that “due to quick action and great care” he was on his way to recovery, but never disclosed the nature of what happened to him.

Actors Corinne Foxx (L) and Jamie Foxx (R) attend the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. View image in full screen
Actors Corinne Foxx (L) and Jamie Foxx (R) attend the LA premiere of “47 Meters Down Uncaged” the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

Over the weeks, celebrities have taken to social media to extend their well wishes to Foxx, but have made no mention of a medical condition.

At the time of his hospitalization, he was in Atlanta filming Netflix movie Back in Action with fellow actors Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

