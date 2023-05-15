Suspect has used multiple aliases, company names in rental scam: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect in a rental scam that has targeted multiple victims has used different aliases and company names, Toronto police say.

Police said between November 2022 and February 2023, a man advertised Toronto apartments for rent on various websites, but he was “not authorized” to show or rent out the apartments.

Multiple victims were allegedly defrauded and investigators said there may be more individuals who were affected.

Police said they’re still searching for the suspect.

Officers said 49-year-old Cem Devrim Turetken has used multiple aliases and company names, including GTA Rentals and Smart Rental Property Management Inc., located in Sudbury, Ont.

Anyone who has further information, may have been a victim or knows where the suspect is was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.