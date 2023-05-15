Murder trial begins for Manitoba man accused of running down, shooting neighbour

Send this page to someone via email

A trial has started for a Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour and leading police on a weeklong manhunt that ended in Ontario.

Eric Wildman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Clifford Joseph, who was reported missing on June 7, 2021.

His body was later found in a rural area northeast of Winnipeg.

A Crown prosecutor has told a jury during opening arguments that they will hear evidence Joseph went to Wildman’s house with a plan to steal from him.

It’s alleged that Wildman then ran Joseph over with a car and shot him three times.

Court heard Wildman rented a car and drove to Ontario after RCMP named him as a suspect in Joseph’s disappearance.

The trial is scheduled for five weeks in front of Court of King’s Bench Justice Richard Saull.

