Crime

Murder trial begins for Manitoba man accused of running down, shooting neighbour

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2023 2:26 pm
Eric Wildman is seen in an undated police handout image. A trial has started for Wildman, who is charged with first-degree murder in the 2021 death of his neighbour Clifford Joseph.
Eric Wildman is seen in an undated police handout image. A trial has started for Wildman, who is charged with first-degree murder in the 2021 death of his neighbour Clifford Joseph. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP
A trial has started for a Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour and leading police on a weeklong manhunt that ended in Ontario.

Eric Wildman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Clifford Joseph, who was reported missing on June 7, 2021.

His body was later found in a rural area northeast of Winnipeg.

A Crown prosecutor has told a jury during opening arguments that they will hear evidence Joseph went to Wildman’s house with a plan to steal from him.

It’s alleged that Wildman then ran Joseph over with a car and shot him three times.

Court heard Wildman rented a car and drove to Ontario after RCMP named him as a suspect in Joseph’s disappearance.

The trial is scheduled for five weeks in front of Court of King’s Bench Justice Richard Saull.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

