Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta NDP raises concerns about lack of funding for rural health care

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2023 1:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Notley promises southern Alberta healthcare support at Lethbridge campaign rally'
Notley promises southern Alberta healthcare support at Lethbridge campaign rally
Local health care is once again front and centre during week two of the provincial election, specifically ways to address the ongoing physician shortage. Erik Bay takes a closer look at what’s being promised as the two major parties look to shore up support in Lethbridge.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s NDP says the only hospital in a town south of Calgary faces potential closures in its emergency department because the United Conservative Party has not supported it.

David Shepherd, an NDP candidate in Edmonton who’s the Opposition health critic, held a news conference in front of the hospital in High River, Alta., a town of more than 14,000 people about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.

He pointed to a recent letter to the local newspaper by 30 physicians in the town that noted there’s a shortage of family doctors to cover hospital shifts and one obstetrician to provide care for pregnant women.

The doctors say in the letter that rural primary care has been inadequately funded in recent years.

Trending Now

Shepherd says an NDP government would properly fund hospitals across the province if elected on May 29.

Story continues below advertisement

UCP Leader Danielle Smith said last week that the AHS administrator is looking at ways to alleviate pressure in hospitals and added that there’s a $2-billion investment into primary care in this year’s provincial budget.

More on Politics
Alberta politicsNDPAlberta LegislatureAlberta Health ServicesAHSUCPAlberta NDPHealthcareAlberta electionAlberta UCPAlberta election 2023Alberta Healthcare
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers