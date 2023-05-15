2 teen girls arrested after fight at large gathering near Fanshawe College

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenage girls were arrested, though one has since been released without charges, after a “large disturbance” outside of a home on Thurman Circle, near Fanshawe College.

Police were called to the area just after midnight Sunday morning and attempted to disperse the crowd.

While outside, police saw “two females who were physically fighting.” As police were arresting one of the two, members of the crowd attempted to intervene, police said.

A 15-year-old girl assaulted an officer and tried to flee on foot but was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, police say. The officer had minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

The girl who was fighting and was arrested but released without charges was also a teenager, police confirmed to Global News. Police “have not been made aware of any injuries with respect to the initial fight,” a spokesperson added.

Police were unable to provide an estimate of how many people were on the street at the time but described it as “a large number.”