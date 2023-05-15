SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

End of free COVID-19 test kits in pharmacies for most Quebecers

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: May 15, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: May 15, 2023
Laura Casella has the 'Global News Morning' headlines for Monday, May 15, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The majority of Quebecers will no longer be able to get COVID-19 rapid tests for free at their local pharmacies as of Monday.

Those who are considered to be at high risk of complications from the disease — including immunocompromised and pregnant people — will still be able to pick up test kits at no additional cost until April 2024.

Seniors, full-time students under the age of 25 and children who benefit from free medication under the province’s drug insurance plan will also still have access to free COVID-19 tests, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry, which announced the move in late March, cited the improving pandemic situation in Quebec as the reason for scaling back the program.

Quebec’s pharmacists association, the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires (AQPP), said those who do not meet the criteria for no-charge tests will still be able to buy kits in pharmacies.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Since the start of the program, Quebec pharmacies have distributed nearly 9,250,000 kits of self-administered tests,” AQPP president Benoit Morin said in a statement.

In December 2021, the government announced that COVID-19 rapid tests would be made available to the general population through select pharmacies. People would have access to five free tests every 30 days.

The Health Ministry says COVID-19 tests will continue to be distributed for free in schools and child-care centres.

— with files from Global’s Felicia Parrillo and The Canadian Press

More on Canada
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDQuebec COVID-19Covid-19 TestsQuebec pharmaciesQuebec COVID-19 rapid testsCOVID-19 in QuebecQuebec free COVID-19 tests
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers