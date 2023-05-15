End of free COVID-19 test kits in pharmacies for most Quebecers

Send this page to someone via email

The majority of Quebecers will no longer be able to get COVID-19 rapid tests for free at their local pharmacies as of Monday.

Those who are considered to be at high risk of complications from the disease — including immunocompromised and pregnant people — will still be able to pick up test kits at no additional cost until April 2024.

Seniors, full-time students under the age of 25 and children who benefit from free medication under the province’s drug insurance plan will also still have access to free COVID-19 tests, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry, which announced the move in late March, cited the improving pandemic situation in Quebec as the reason for scaling back the program.

Quebec’s pharmacists association, the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires (AQPP), said those who do not meet the criteria for no-charge tests will still be able to buy kits in pharmacies.

“Since the start of the program, Quebec pharmacies have distributed nearly 9,250,000 kits of self-administered tests,” AQPP president Benoit Morin said in a statement.

In December 2021, the government announced that COVID-19 rapid tests would be made available to the general population through select pharmacies. People would have access to five free tests every 30 days.

The Health Ministry says COVID-19 tests will continue to be distributed for free in schools and child-care centres.

— with files from Global’s Felicia Parrillo and The Canadian Press