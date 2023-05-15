Anti-Semitic pamphlets found in Peterborough neighbourhood: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating reports of an anti-Semitic pamphlet being distributed in a neighbourhood over the weekend.

No other details were provided on what police are calling a hate/bias incident investigation.

Antisemitism is considered prejudice, discrimination or hostility against Jews.

Global News Peterborough requested more details on the investigation, including the neighbourhood location, how many incidents were reported, how the pamphlet or pamphlets were distributed, and if the pamphlet was targeting someone specific or a general audience.

Police did not disclose any further details on Monday morning.

“At this time that’s the information that’s being released,” stated Sandra Dueck, corporate communication coordinator. “When more information is available another media release will be issued.”

In June 2022, the police service launched an online form for residents to report hate bias incidents. The form is available on the Peterborough Police Service Online Reporting Portal or using the Peterborough Police Hate Bias Incident Form.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Statistics Canada, the Peterborough area had the second-highest rate per capita of police-reported hate crimes at 18.7 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 19.4 reported in 2020. There were 24 incidents reported by police in 2021, one less than reported in 2020.

The national average is 8.8 cases per 100,000. Ottawa had 23.2 cases per 100,000 in 2021.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at stopcrimehere.ca.

More to come.