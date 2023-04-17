Menu

Canada

Antisemitic incidents in Canada down slightly from record high in 2021: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2023 1:18 pm
An organization that tracks antisemitism in Canada says recorded incidents of anti-Jewish hate decreased slightly last year from their all-time peak in 2021, but that the change is “almost insignificant.”

At a press conference in Ottawa Monday morning, B’nai Brith Canada says there were 2,769 antisemitic incidents in 2022, compared to 2,799 the year before.

Of those recorded last year, 74 per cent occurred online, including social media posts and comments, according to the organization’s annual audit.

B’nai Brith says there were 25 acts of antisemitic violence – including assault and threat of imminent assault – in Canada last year, down from 75 the year before.

CEO Michael Mostyn says much of the violence in 2021 was linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict, so the decline in 2022 may be attributable to the relative peace in the region.

But he says the number of incidents in 2022 are still at a “disturbing” level that’s above the historical norm in Canada.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

