Edmonton Oilers eliminated from NHL playoffs by Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers’ season ended Sunday night at Rogers Place with a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas wins the best-of-seven 4-2. They’ll play either Dallas or Seattle in the Western Conference Final.

The Golden Knights took an early lead when the puck bounced in front to Reilly Smith, who snapped a shot past Stuart Skinner 24 seconds into the game.

Connor McDavid provided a quick response, 31 seconds later, when his shot from the right wing eluded Adin Hill.

Just 1:48 after that, Derek Ryan centered the puck to Warren Foegele, who connected for his second of the post-season.

Vegas came out strong in the second and went ahead on a pair of goals by Jonathan Marchessault in the first eight minutes of the period.

With the teams playing four-on-four late in the second, Marchessault completed the natural hat trick with a shot from the right side, making it 4-2 Golden Knights after two.

Jack Campbell replaced Skinner (13 saves) to start the third.

Hill made big saves on Evander Kane and Mattias Ekholm in the first half of the third.

William Karlsson scored into an empty net in the final minute.

Hill stopped 39 straight shots after being beaten on the first two of the game.

