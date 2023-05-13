Edmonton Oilers watch parties back to being all-ages events

Send this page to someone via email

After temporarily limiting NHL playoffs watch parties to adults only, the Edmonton Oilers will once again allow underage fans to enter the two fan zones surrounding Rogers Place.

After some instances of violence during Round 1, the Oilers Entertainment Group announced new, stricter rules at the start of Round 2 that included the fan zones being adults-only with wrist banding and no re-entry.

On Saturday, OEG Sports and Entertainment said thanks to enhancements made to perimeter fencing, security and entry/re-entry procedures, the tailgate party in the fan park to the east of the arena and the Ice District plaza will once again welcome all fans of all ages.

“We are incredibly happy with the fan experience over the last four games since we implemented enhancements to our outdoor watch parties,” said Stuart Ballantyne, president and chief operating officer of Rogers Place and ICE District.

“There is simply nothing like celebrating an Oilers playoff goal or win with thousands of your fellow fans.

“With great weather forecasted and a pivotal Game 6 on Sunday, we encourage all Oilers fans to come cheer the team on in the greatest outdoor fan forum in the NHL.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "With great weather forecasted and a pivotal Game 6 on Sunday, we encourage all Oilers fans to come cheer the team on in the greatest outdoor fan forum in the NHL."

Both outdoor watch parties will remain first-come, first-serve events, and will open two hours before puck drop to allow for additional ingress time before the game starts.

Game 6 is slated to begin at 8 p.m. Sunday and it is do-or-die time for the Oilers, after the Vegas Golden Knights took the series lead 3-2 on Friday in Sin City.

The Edmonton Oilers are the only Canadian team remaining in the NHL playoffs after the Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated Friday night.

Admission into both Oilers watch party spaces continues to be free of charge. There will be food trucks and liquor sales, as well as a DJ, giveaways, Oilers alumni autograph signings and more.

OEG said it will continue to work with the city and the Edmonton Police Service to make the playoffs an enjoyable experience for all fans.

The City of Edmonton is also hosting a family-friendly viewing party at Churchill Square, opening one hour before puck drop.

Tickets for Game 6 at Rogers Place are sold out, the team said on Saturday.