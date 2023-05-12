Menu

Sports

Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak, Matthew Tkachuk named Hart Trophy nominees

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2023 8:42 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.
Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak and Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk have been named finalists for the Hart Trophy, given out annually to the NHL’s most valuable player.

McDavid led the league with 64 goals and 153 points this season, becoming the sixth player in NHL history to break the 150-point plateau in a single campaign.

The 26-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., is looking for his third Hart Trophy.

Pastrnak placed second in the league with 61 goals and third with 113 points for the Bruins, who posted the NHL’s best record this season.

Tkachuk had 40 goals and 109 points, and established himself as a top two-way forward in his first season with the Panthers.

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs won the award last season.

NHLHockeyEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersNational Hockey LeagueConnor McDavidNHL HockeyMatthew TkachukNHL AwardsHart TrophyDavid PastrnakHart Trophy nominees
© 2023 The Canadian Press

