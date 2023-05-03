New round, new rules at Edmonton Oilers outdoor watch parties

Send this page to someone via email

A new round of the playoffs has brought with it new, stricter rules for attending watch parties at Rogers Place, both during home and away games.

The two outdoor venues run by the Edmonton Oilers are now adults-only with wrist banding and no re-entry, and a family friendly viewing zone has been set up a few blocks away at city hall.

OEG Sports and Entertainment and the City of Edmonton announced the changes on Tuesday, following some instances of violence and unruly behaviour during Round 1 of the playoffs.

The tailgate fan park zone to the east of the arena and the ICE District plaza viewing area are now becoming 18+ events with enhanced procedures for entry, including age verification, wrist banding and no re-entry, OEG said.

The two outdoor watch parties will remain first-come-first-serve and will open two hours before puck drop to allow for additional ingress time before the game starts.

New, higher fencing now surrounds the area as well.

In contrast to Saturday, a small, but devoted crowd waiting to get into the Ice District Plaza about 10 minutes before gates open. New to the plaza: high fencing surrounding the grounds and a noticeable police presence. Also a water filling station. #yeg pic.twitter.com/J8Drnf6227 — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) May 3, 2023

Admission into both spaces continues to be free of charge and will have alcoholic drinks and food trucks available, along with DJ entertainment and the game being broadcasted on giant outdoor screens.

“The buzz and energy in Downtown Edmonton during the Oilers playoffs have been amazing,” said Stuart Ballantyne, president and chief operating officer for Rogers Place and ICE District.

“The feeling of celebrating an Oilers goal or playoff win with thousands of other fans is an experience that people will remember for the rest of their life.”

“Thanks to the best fans in the league and our partners in the City and EPS, the vast majority of celebrations in ICE District have been exciting, fun, safe and largely without incident.”

There were a few instances of unruly behaviour and violence this past Saturday night.

Two people were stabbed and taken to hospital following the Game 6 win. Police intervened and shot the suspect across the street from the tailgate party viewing area, near 104 Avenue and 100 Street. The suspect was taken to hospital and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the police shooting.

Barricades were also broken when the watch parties reached capacity and there have been reports of bitten fingers and injured staff, according to police.

Because kids are no longer allowed at the ICE District viewing parties, the City of Edmonton is now hosting family friendly viewing parties at Sir Winston Churchill Square for Games 1 and 2 of Round 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The event hours for Game 1 were 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Admission will be free and everyone is welcome.

The city said the event will feature games, food trucks, entertainment and the game being broadcast on a large outdoor screen in the square. The Churchill Square event is not licensed for liquor sales and drinking booze will not be permitted.

“We are excited that Round 2 of the playoffs is underway,” said Nicole Poirier, director of civic events and festivals with the City of Edmonton.

“We want to show the world our beautiful city and passionate fans, which is why we are reminding fans to cheer for our team, be safe, celebrate responsibly and ‘make good calls.’”

Vegas gets home-ice advantage to kick off the second-round series Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Sin City. Game 2 is Saturday in Nevada before the series flips to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.

The best-of-seven, conference semifinal also marks the first playoff meeting between the Oilers and the Golden Knights.