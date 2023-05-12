Hepatitis A warning issued to diners at McDonald’s location in Vancouver

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is issuing a hepatitis A warning to anyone who dined at the McDonald’s on 3695 Loughheed Highway on certain dates in April and May.

At-risk customers include those who dined between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 19, 23, 26, and 30, and during the same time on May 4.

Other potentially impacted dates and timeframes include 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 21; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 27; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 28 and 2; May 2, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 8; and from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on May 9.

In a Friday statement, VCH said the risk of transmission to the public is low, but anyone who ate at the location straddling Vancouver and Burnaby during those times should monitor for symptoms. It can take two to seven weeks for signs of hepatitis A to show, it added.

Symptoms include fatigue, lack of hunger, stomach sickness, weight loss, fever and sore muscles, as well as pain in the area of the liver, yellow skin and eyes, dark urine, and clay-coloured stool.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hepatitis A is a highly-contagious liver infection, usually spread when someone unknowingly ingests the virus through close contact with an infected person, or eating contaminated food or drinks.

“If you have early symptoms of hepatitis A it is very important to see your health care provider,” said VCH in its news release.

“In most cases, the infection goes away on its own and does not lead to long-term liver problems. In rare cases, it can be more serious.”

Hepatitis A is normally prevented through vaccination. Anyone who dined at the Lougheed Highway McDonald’s between April 29 and May 9 is encouraged to get a dose of the vaccine, which may help prevent infection.

A free shot is available for eligible residents at clinics and pharmacies throughout the region. A list of those offering the dose beginning this Saturday is available online.

Anyone from outside the VCH region who ate at the location is encouraged to contact their local public health agency. Those who have had two doses of hepatitis A vaccine prior to the exposure, or who have previously been infected, are considered protected, VCH said.