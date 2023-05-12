Alberta election: NDP promises ‘modernized’ health-care cards if elected

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta New Democrats have promised to replace paper health-care cards with plastic ones if they are elected in the provincial election on May 29.

“If elected, the Alberta NDP will invest $46 million to finally give Albertans the health cards they’ve always wanted: secure, polycarbonate cards that don’t bend or tear,” the party said in a news release.

“This funding will include design, production and distribution of cards to approximately 4.4 million Albertans.”

4:35 Analysis of the Alberta election landscape in Lethbridge

The party said Alberta and Manitoba are the only two provinces that still use paper cards.

Story continues below advertisement

“This move will bring Alberta in line with best practices for health identification across Canada,” said the news release.

The NDP said the governing United Conservative Party promised in 2019 to improve the cards but hasn’t done so yet.

The UCP said it has started work on replacing the cards, something the NDP did not do when it was in power from 2015 to 2019.