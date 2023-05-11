Ibrahim Ali trial: Crime scene photos released in B.C. teen’s murder

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may disturb readers. Discretion is advised.

Jurors faced another heavy day in court, as prosecutors led them through more graphic photos of the scene where a B.C. teen girl was found murdered in a Burnaby park nearly six years ago.

Ibrahim Ali has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing. The victim’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

1:51 Trial of man accused of killing Burnaby teenaged girl hears about scene

On Thursday, Crown prosecutors played some of the last images of the teen alive, recorded at summer school on the morning of July 18, 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Her body was found in a wooded area of Burnaby’s Central Park shortly after midnight.

Crown led the jury through police photographs of the crime scene, depicting her pink wallet and a cell phone found in the forest.

A set of white headphones was also found at the scene — but who they belonged to remains disputed.

Prosecutors have argued the victim was likely listening to music when she was attacked. Defence, however, has raised questions suggesting they could belong to someone else.

1:39 Ibrahim Ali trial hears testimony on autopsy of teen girl

Defence also questioned forensic identification specialist Cpl. Dominic Tao about a tent another police officer found at the scene, drawing an objection from Crown who said it held no relevance.

On Wednesday, Tao testified that a forensic light source did not detect any semen or saliva on the teen’s body.

Story continues below advertisement

Under cross examination Thursday, he told the court the light source was ineffective when testing for fluids around the body.

Crown’s theory is that Ali fatally strangled the teen in the course of sexually assaulting her, and has said it will show that Ali’s DNA was found inside the girl.

The trial, which could last until the end of June, is slated to resume on Friday.

— with files from Rumina Daya