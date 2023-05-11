Retired N.B. gym teacher gives away free bicycles to kids in need

Send this page to someone via email

A retired school teacher in New Brunswick with a passion for two wheels is helping kids in need find freedom in cycling.

“I know physical activity and mental health go hand in hand and when you are on a bike you can just zone out and appreciate what is around you,” said Krista Richard, who was a phys ed teacher in Moncton for 30 years.

The retired teacher has peddled her way around much of the globe.

“I biked Morocco, Vietnam, I have biked Belgium, Holland, Germany, Slovakia, Hungary,” she said.

Cycling helped her find peace when life got a little off balance, which is why she has filled her garage with what she equates to a form of therapy on two wheels.

Richard launched a program called Bikes and Trikes for Everyone, providing bicycles for free to kids and families in need.

“Summer, for me, in memories is all about getting on a bike and going around the neighbourhood with your friends exploring,” she said.

As bikes and life become more expensive, many families simply cannot afford what some might now see as a luxury. But Richard sees biking as a rite of passage for kids.

“They need something where they can just go and have fun,” she said.

Richard purchases many of the pre-owned bikes from La Bikery in Moncton from donations she raises for the program. Local businesses have also donated new bicycles for free.

Richard has handed out more than 700 bikes over the past 11 cycling seasons. She said the need this year is particularly pressing as the pandemic wanes.

“They need to rebuild those social skills, getting along, going with friends. We didn’t realize how important that was just going to a friend’s house, just getting on a bike and riding,” said Richard.

Brothers Blake and Michael Marsh of Moncton each received their own set of wheels from their former teacher.

“I was so happy to go with my friends and get that gust of wind into your face and laugh with my friends, it is amazing,” said Blake.

“My body feels like, ‘Wow, you needed this,'” said his older brother Michael.

Richard said she would like to see communities across Canada take up the Bikes and Trikes for Everyone initiative.

“Just message me, we have a Facebook page called Bikes and Trikes for Everyone and I would love to give them how to get started.”