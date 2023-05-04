Videos of N.B.’s ‘Maggie the Goalie Dog’ go viral

Send this page to someone via email

A two- year old German shepherd from New Brunswick’s skills between the pipes has hockey fans cheering her on from around the globe.

“People love her focus,” said Yannick Devost of Traqcadie. He is the owner of “Maggie the Goalie Dog” as she is known on social media.

Devost said that when Maggie was one year old he discovered that his pup had a passion for pucks.

“At one point I had her sit in front of the net because I thought it would be funny,” he said.

Getting between those pipes must have unlocked the inner netminder in Maggie because Devost said there is nothing she loves more than shutting out her owner no matter how hard he tries to throw a puck in the net.

Maggie is so dialed in, Devost even tosses dozens of other balls past her head and she ignores them all, waiting to snag the only one that matters – the black puck.

“You can’t distract her from the puck when she plays,” said Devost.

Devost decided to post a video of Maggie’s goalie skills on social media just for fun and said what happened next was a shock.

“As soon as I posted it it went viral. It was crazy,” he said.

The video he posted in September of Maggie ignoring every other ball shot at her except the black puck has had about 200 million views worldwide on his social media platforms, said Devost.

Maggie has become such a hockey phenom she even appeared on late-night TV a few weeks ago.

“There was one of the balls that kind of hit her on her head – people always laugh at that because she doesn’t even move,” he said.

Devost joked that she might be a good draft pick for his Washington Caps who didn’t make the playoffs this year.

“Her agent is waiting for the call,” he said.

Like any prospective player, they’re not sitting idle. Maggie is now honing some new hockey skills.

“Right now I am teaching her to grab the stick in her mouth and hit the ball with it so she will be a goalie and a player.”