Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Videos of N.B.’s ‘Maggie the Goalie Dog’ go viral

By Shelley Steeves Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 6:00 pm
Click to play video: '‘Maggie the Goalie Dog’ goes viral, appears on Jimmy Fallon'
‘Maggie the Goalie Dog’ goes viral, appears on Jimmy Fallon
WATCH: In the midst of the playoffs, goaltenders are feeling the pressure all across the NHL. However, there's a dog in New Brunswick whose found a way to keep pucks out of the net. Shelley Steeves reports as "Maggie the Goalie Dog" has gone viral and found her way onto Jimmy Fallon.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A two- year old German shepherd from New Brunswick’s skills between the pipes has hockey fans cheering her on from around the globe.

“People love her focus,” said Yannick Devost of Traqcadie. He is the owner of “Maggie the Goalie Dog” as she is known on social media.

Devost said that when Maggie was one year old he discovered that his pup had a passion for pucks.

“At one point I had her sit in front of the net because I thought it would be funny,” he said.

Getting between those pipes must have unlocked the inner netminder in Maggie because Devost said there is nothing she loves more than shutting out her owner no matter how hard he tries to throw a puck in the net.

Click to play video: '30 years since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, is this the year?'
30 years since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, is this the year?

Maggie is so dialed in, Devost even tosses dozens of other balls past her head and she ignores them all, waiting to snag the only one that matters – the black puck.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can’t distract her from the puck when she plays,” said Devost.

Devost decided to post a video of Maggie’s goalie skills on social media just for fun and said what happened next was a shock.

Trending Now

“As soon as I posted it it went viral. It was crazy,” he said.

The video he posted in September of Maggie ignoring every other ball shot at her except the black puck has had about 200 million views worldwide on his social media platforms, said Devost.

More on Canada

Maggie has become such a hockey phenom she even appeared on late-night TV a few weeks ago.

“There was one of the balls that kind of hit her on her head – people always laugh at that because she doesn’t even move,” he said.

Devost joked that she might be a good draft pick for his Washington Caps who didn’t make the playoffs this year.

“Her agent is waiting for the call,” he said.

Like any prospective player, they’re not sitting idle. Maggie is now honing some new hockey skills.

“Right now I am teaching her to grab the stick in her mouth and hit the ball with it so she will be a goalie and a player.”

Advertisement
HockeyNew BrunswickSocial MediaDogViral VideoGoaliegoalie dogdog goaliedog stops puckshockey dogMaggie the Goalie
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers