Canada

Can Canadian sports achieve sustainable culture change? Minister to detail plans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2023 7:37 am
Sporting bodies have until May 2023 to sign up with sport integrity commissioner: minister
WATCH - Sporting bodies have until May 2023 to sign up with sport integrity commissioner: minister – Oct 25, 2022
The federal sport minister is expected to announce changes to improve accountability and encourage sustainable culture change in Canadian sports.

Pascale St-Onge is due to outline specifics of the plan at a press conference Thursday morning.

The announcement comes after a series of hearings held by parliamentary committees appointed to investigate sporting abuses and safe sport in Canada.

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada president discusses future of sports culture during sexual assault investigation hearing'
Hockey Canada president discusses future of sports culture during sexual assault investigation hearing

Former athletes and officials have testified before the committees, with many athletes calling for a national inquiry to improve what they have called a “toxic” sporting culture.

Politicians have also questioned decisions made by sporting officials, such as Canada Soccer’s controversial broadcasting deal which was criticized by soccer players and Hockey Canada’s handling of misconduct allegations.

St-Onge previously said the government was considering ordering a financial audit into Canada Soccer much like it did to Hockey Canada when concerns were raised that public funds were being used to settle sexual assault cases.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

