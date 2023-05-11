Alberta RCMP looking for Boyd Beaverbones, suspect in O’Chiese First Nation homicide

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in a shooting death on an Alberta First Nation northwest of Red Deer.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called to O’Chiese First Nation on May 8 for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 31-year-old Brett Roan. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday in Calgary and the medical examiner determined it was a homicide.

RCMP are looking for 25-year-old Boyd Beaverbones, and believe he may be in the Sunchild/O’Chiese, Rocky Mountain House or Red Deer areas.

Beaverbones is described as 5-foot, 10-inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes and has a prosthetic left leg.

Authorities say he may be armed and dangerous, and ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.

Story continues below advertisement

The shooting prompted an emergency alert Monday afternoon, when RCMP said four armed and dangerous individuals were in the region.

The First Nations communities are in Alberta’s western foothills, northwest of the town of Rocky Mountain House.

In a release, RCMP said officers were investigating a number of firearms complaints and identified two of the suspects, one of which was Beaverbones.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News