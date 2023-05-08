Menu

Crime

Alberta RCMP issue alert warning of 4 ‘armed and dangerous’ people

By Michael King Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 3:44 pm
A sign welcoming people to Suchild First Nation View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP have issued an alert warning people in Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nation regions that four armed people are in the area. Global News
Alberta RCMP issued an emergency alert Monday afternoon, warning people in the Sunchild and O’Chiese First Nation areas that four armed and dangerous individuals were in the region.

The alert was issued at 1:17 p.m. and instructed residents to shelter in place, and not to post any police activity on social media.

RCMP also asked people not to approach the individuals and to avoid the area if possible.

The First Nations are both located northwest of the town of Rocky Mountain House.

This is a developing story and will updated as more information becomes available.

