Suspect in double homicide of Edmonton mom and child had lengthy criminal history

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect in the deadly stabbings of an Edmonton mother and her child has a lengthy criminal history, Global News has learned.

The attack outside Crawford Plains School in Mill Woods on Friday, May 5 claimed the lives of 35-year-old mother Carolann Robillard and her 11-year-old daughter Sara Miller, who preferred to go by the name Jayden.

Robillard was a single mother with two other children. Police said Jayden and an eight-year-old sister had walked home from school but could not get inside, so they called their mom.

They walked back to the school to meet their mother, and they were attacked. The younger child escaped.

The suspect is 33 years old. Global News is not sharing his name at this time because he has not yet been formally charged, as he remains on life support in hospital. Police shot him following the random attack in the city’s southeast.

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 Deadly stabbing of child, woman in Edmonton believed to be ‘completely random’

Earlier this week, Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee said the suspect had a lengthy criminal history and a history of mental health concerns.

Now, Global News has obtained his full criminal record.

Just three weeks before the double homicide, the man was charged with assaulting someone using a scooter as a weapon, although that charge was stayed two days before the stabbings.

The suspect was, however, convicted of three counts of assault in 2022 alone.

In February of this year, he was sentenced for a number of crimes — earning him a total of 15 months to serve behind bars.

Why he wasn’t in custody last week is unknown, but it’s possible he was released early due to credit for time already served at the Edmonton Remand while awaiting trial.

Story continues below advertisement

The man’s record also shows three assaults in 2020 — including two with bear spray — and he robbed three people in 2009.

The suspect has been in jail multiple times and Edmonton police said four of his previous charges were for assaulting minors.

0:56 Edmonton resident on recent killing of mother, child: ‘One-in-a-million circumstance’

Police allege the suspect had earlier attempted to enter the school but was prevented from doing so.

“We give full credit to the school administration for following protocols,” said McFee. “This could’ve been a larger tragedy than it is.”

“I also want to give credit to heroic actions of a teacher that may have prevented further loss (of) life.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I also want to give credit to heroic actions of a teacher that may have prevented further loss (of) life."

Chief Dale McFee was blunt in his assessment earlier this week, saying despite the man’s multiple interactions with the criminal justice system — that system failed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Regrettably, this incident clearly shows the intersection between health care and the justice system and how gaps in our current services and supports can result in far-reaching tragedy,” said McFee.

“There were multiple intervention points, multiple opportunities to hold the suspect accountable and provide him the professional support required to manage his behaviour.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There were multiple intervention points, multiple opportunities to hold the suspect accountable and provide him the professional support required to manage his behaviour."

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police met with premiers last month about bail reform, mandatory mental health assessments for violent offenders and better co-ordinated justice and mental health supports.

“This can’t continue to go on,” said McFee

“We’re lacking accountability in the system, and the reality is these are the discussions that we need to have going forward.”

4:11 Edmonton stabbing: Police say suspect on life support after killing mother, child

Autopsies on May 8 and May 9 confirmed the mother and her child died of multiple sharp force injuries and the manner of death is homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Angela Amato, The Canadian Press