Crime

Police give update on woman and child stabbed in southeast Edmonton Friday

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 3:46 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: EPS chief speaks at 2 p.m. news conference about deadly Edmonton stabbings.
Edmonton Police Chief Dale Mcfee is scheduled to give an update at 2 p.m. Monday on the mother and child stabbed in southeast Edmonton.

On Friday at around 4:52 p.m., police received a report about a man with a weapon outside Crawford Plains School.

When police arrived, they found a deceased 35-year-old woman and a critically injured 11 year old. Sources confirmed that both victims had been stabbed.

The child was taken to hospital where they later died due to the serious nature of their injuries.

At this time, it is unknown if the mother and child knew the suspect. The homicide unit of the Edmonton Police Services is currently conducting an investigation on these suspicious deaths. Autopsies of the mother and child are scheduled to take place on May 8 and 9.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Family grieving mother and daughter killed in southeast Edmonton'
Family grieving mother and daughter killed in southeast Edmonton

The male suspect was said to have fled the scene on foot. Police said the suspect was located a short time later.

Police stated that after finding the suspect, an “altercation” took place that resulted in both officers firing their weapons, shooting the suspect. The suspect is now in hospital being treated for critical injuries.

All police officers are said to be unharmed.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is currently investigating the use of the officers’ firearms.

More to come.

