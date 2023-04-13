Police believe stabbing at southeast Edmonton bus stop was random

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed at a southeast Edmonton bus stop on Thursday morning, according to police.

There was an police presence at a bus stop in the Mill Woods area Thursday morning.

Officers responded to an assault call near 38 Avenue and Millbourne Road at around 6:15 a.m.

Police were told that a 48-year-old man was sitting by himself at a bus stop, drinking his coffee, when someone came up to him from behind and stabbed him in the back.

According to EPS, the man was able to call 911 before collapsing. A number of other people called 911 and tried to help the man.

Paramedics arrived, treated him and took him to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect ran away and has not been located, police said.

Investigators believe the stabbing was random.

Police tape was surrounding the bus stop. Blood and personal belongings, including a hard hat, could be seen on the ground.