Share

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Police believe stabbing at southeast Edmonton bus stop was random

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 12:07 pm
Police presence at an Edmonton bus stop near 38 Avenue Northwest and Millbourne Road on Thursday, April 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Police presence at an Edmonton bus stop near 38 Avenue Northwest and Millbourne Road on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Global News
A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed at a southeast Edmonton bus stop on Thursday morning, according to police.

There was an police presence at a bus stop in the Mill Woods area Thursday morning.

Officers responded to an assault call near 38 Avenue and Millbourne Road at around 6:15 a.m.

Read more: Man stabbed in back while getting off bus in west Edmonton

Police were told that a 48-year-old man was sitting by himself at a bus stop, drinking his coffee, when someone came up to him from behind and stabbed him in the back.

According to EPS, the man was able to call 911 before collapsing. A number of other people called 911 and tried to help the man.

Paramedics arrived, treated him and took him to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect ran away and has not been located, police said.

Read more: Teenage boy taken to hospital after being assaulted at Southgate Centre in south Edmonton

Investigators believe the stabbing was random.

Police tape was surrounding the bus stop. Blood and personal belongings, including a hard hat, could be seen on the ground.

More on Crime
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeEdmonton transitMill WoodsTransit Safetysoutheast EdmontonEdmonton bus stopMillbourne Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

