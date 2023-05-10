Man charged after bear spray deployed into vehicle occupied by 5-year-old girl: BC RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A bear spray assault in Barriere has left a 71-year-old man with multiple charges.

The most alarming part of the incident — a five-year-old girl was harmed by bear spray.

2:12 Vancouver puts restrictions on the sale of bear spray

Barriere RCMP said an argument on March 30 led to a physical altercation between a couple and another older nearby resident.

Story continues below advertisement

Around 9 a.m., police were called to the area of Summer Road and Deejay Road for the report of an assault.

Police said through their investigation, officers confirmed a family was driving away from their home at the Deejay Trailer Park when they were followed by a nearby neighbour.

“It is alleged the resident exited his vehicle and deployed bear spray into the neighbour’s car, while the couple’s 5-year-old daughter was also inside,” Cpl. James Grandy said.

“Despite their pleas to stop, citing the child’s presence, the accused reportedly continued to spray inside their vehicle.”

0:55 North Vancouver RCMP make public plea to locate man who used pepper spray during robbery

After the bear spray was reportedly released into the car, a “physical altercation ensued between all parties,” police said.

All four people, between the victims and suspect, sustained injuries from the bear spray.

Story continues below advertisement

William Siddal, 71, has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon.

“The use of bear spray in this instance led to the hospitalization of all four involved. Of particular concern is the fact that a child was directly exposed,” said Cpl. Kyle Camalush, Barriere RCMP commander.

“I would like to remind the community that bear spray is considered a prohibited weapon when used against a human. Its use can create a number of life-altering health complications, which could consequently lead to aggravated assault charges.”