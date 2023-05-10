Highbury Avenue closed Wednesday, impact expected on morning commute

Send this page to someone via email

Highbury Avenue will be temporarily closed Wednesday between Hamilton Road and Bradley Avenue while crews complete bridge inspections, make small road repairs, and pick up trash and litter in the area.

According to the City of London, Highbury Avenue between Bradley Avenue and Highway 401 also continues to experience lane restrictions and temporary closures due to construction.

Motorists should check if their commute will be impacted and plan ahead.

The road is expected to reopen to traffic by the end of the day Wednesday.

