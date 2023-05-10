Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs fans set to watch team battle for survival in playoffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2023 6:10 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Fans are expected to gather in downtown Toronto tonight as the Maple Leafs fight to stay in the NHL playoffs.

The Leafs are playing in Florida, where the Panthers are hosting tonight’s game with a 3-0 lead in the second-round playoff series.

It’s the furthest the Leafs have gone in the playoffs in 19 years.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment says it is set to welcome fans to an expanded area outside Toronto’s Scotiabank arena tonight where they can watch the game on large screens.

Spokesperson Victoria Malisani says MLSE’s two tailgate spaces can accommodate about 6,500 fans in total.

Trending Now

Similar to other playoff games, Toronto police say there will be an increased police presence around Maple Leaf Square and the Scotiabank Arena to ensure public safety, minimize disruptions, and manage traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

“The crowds so far have been relatively peaceful, and we hope it stays that way,” said police spokesperson Victor Kwong. “We want fans to have a good time, and to celebrate responsibly.”

More on Sports
NHLFloridaToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsPlayoffsflorida pantherssecond round playoffs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers