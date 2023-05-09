Alberta wildfire photos show widespread devastation, destruction

Tinderbox conditions over the past week have fuelled new and worsening fires and nearly 30,000 Albertans have been evacuated from their homes.
As of Tuesday morning, the province is reporting at least 84 active wildfires across the province. Just over half of those are currently under control, approximately 20 per cent are being held and 29 per cent are burning out of control.
As of Monday, the province included 14 wildfires of note in its total tallies, all located in the Forest Protection Area across central and northern Alberta.
Cool and damp conditions over the weekend and into early this week have given firefighting crews a bit of a reprieve in some parts of the province, allowing them to bring multiple fires under control and lower the number of active fires. Some evacuees have been given the green light to return home, too.
Cameras captured some of the devastation and dangerous conditions caused by the Alberta wildfires over the past week.
For those returning home soon, remember to stay at least 10 metres away from a downed or damaged power line. The voltage on the ground decreases with distance. If you feel a tingling sensation, immediately put your feet together and shuffle away. Stay safe everyone. #ABFires 2/2 pic.twitter.com/2J5G56uP0W
Thanks to the hard work of firefighters and support staff, wildfire RWF031, located approximately 17km Southeast of Nordegg in the Rocky Mountain House Forest Area, is now classified as being held. This means that this wildfire is not anticipated to grow past expected boundaries. pic.twitter.com/Rg9RiAfptj
A wildfire in the Edson forest area is currently burning out of control 34 km south east of the town of Edson. If you have any smoke-related health concerns, please contact 8-1-1. You can find the most up-to-date information at https://t.co/NwsLJqe7ks. pic.twitter.com/wQz4HND4pp
