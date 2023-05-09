Alberta wildfire photos show widespread devastation, destruction

Send this page to someone via email

The wildfires in Alberta have been nothing short of devastating.

Tinderbox conditions over the past week have fuelled new and worsening fires and nearly 30,000 Albertans have been evacuated from their homes.

As of Tuesday morning, the province is reporting at least 84 active wildfires across the province. Just over half of those are currently under control, approximately 20 per cent are being held and 29 per cent are burning out of control.

As of Monday, the province included 14 wildfires of note in its total tallies, all located in the Forest Protection Area across central and northern Alberta.

Cool and damp conditions over the weekend and into early this week have given firefighting crews a bit of a reprieve in some parts of the province, allowing them to bring multiple fires under control and lower the number of active fires. Some evacuees have been given the green light to return home, too.

Temperatures are expected to skyrocket into the high 20s in most parts of the province by the end of the week, and experts say this could once again result in an elevated risk of wildfires.

Cameras captured some of the devastation and dangerous conditions caused by the Alberta wildfires over the past week.

View image in full screen Smoke from an out-of-control fire near Lodgepole, Alta., is shown in this May 4, 2023 handout photo. An out-of-control wildfire has caused thousands of people to flee their homes in Drayton Valley, Alta., and the surrounding rural area. Alberta Wildfire/The Canadian Press

For those returning home soon, remember to stay at least 10 metres away from a downed or damaged power line. The voltage on the ground decreases with distance. If you feel a tingling sensation, immediately put your feet together and shuffle away. Stay safe everyone. #ABFires 2/2 pic.twitter.com/2J5G56uP0W — AltaLink (@AltaLink) May 8, 2023

View image in full screen A property near Wildwood, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on Monday, May 8, 2023, destroyed by wildfires. Lyle Letawsky

View image in full screen A property near Wildwood, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on Monday, May 8, 2023, destroyed by wildfires. Lyle Letawsky

View image in full screen A property near Wildwood, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on Monday, May 8, 2023, destroyed by wildfires. Courtesy: Lyle Letawsky

6:00 Decision Alberta: Wildfires during an election campaign

View image in full screen A property near Wildwood, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on Monday, May 8, 2023, destroyed by wildfires. Lyle Letawsky

View image in full screen A home in Shining Bank, Alta., May 8, 2023, which was destroyed by wildfire. Heather Yourex-West / Global News

View image in full screen A home in Shining Bank, Alta., May 8, 2023, which was destroyed by wildfire. Heather Yourex-West / Global News

Thanks to the hard work of firefighters and support staff, wildfire RWF031, located approximately 17km Southeast of Nordegg in the Rocky Mountain House Forest Area, is now classified as being held. This means that this wildfire is not anticipated to grow past expected boundaries. pic.twitter.com/Rg9RiAfptj — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) May 8, 2023

View image in full screen Wildfire GWF018 burns a section of forest in the Grande Prairie district of Alberta on May 6, 2023. Alberta Fire Service

View image in full screen Wildfire damage near Shining Bank, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on May 8, 2023. Tim Lee / Global News

View image in full screen Wildfire damage near Shining Bank, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on May 8, 2023. Tim Lee / Global News

View image in full screen Wildfire damage near Shining Bank, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on May 8, 2023. Tim Lee / Global News

2:23 Alberta wildfires: Drayton Valley fire chief emotional, begs evacuees to be patient

View image in full screen Wildfire damage near Shining Bank, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on May 8, 2023. Tim Lee / Global News

View image in full screen A bridge destroyed by wildfire in East Prairie Métis Settlement, Alta., on Friday, May 5, 2023. Global News

View image in full screen A wildfire in East Prairie Métis Settlement, Alta., on Friday, May 5, 2023. Global News

View image in full screen The remains of a house destroyed by wildfire in East Prairie Métis Settlement, Alta., on Friday, May 5, 2023. Global News

View image in full screen The remains of a house destroyed by wildfire in East Prairie Métis Settlement, Alta., on Friday, May 5, 2023. Global News

A wildfire in the Edson forest area is currently burning out of control 34 km south east of the town of Edson. If you have any smoke-related health concerns, please contact 8-1-1. You can find the most up-to-date information at https://t.co/NwsLJqe7ks. pic.twitter.com/wQz4HND4pp — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) May 6, 2023

View image in full screen Firefighters battling the wildfire near Drayton Valley in Brazeau County, Alta., in May 2023. Credit: Brazeau County

View image in full screen Satellite image of Alberta wildfires on May 5, 2023. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration

View image in full screen A burned section of forest in the area near Edson, Alta., is seen in a May 6, 2023, handout photo. Provincial authorities are classifying the fire, taking up approximately 77,000 hectares, as ‘out of control’ as it has overrun the Minnow Lake Provincial Recreation Area. Government of Alberta Fire Service,

View image in full screen Drayton Valley evacuation in Alberta, Friday, May 5, 2023. Global News

View image in full screen Drayton Valley evacuation in Alberta, Friday, May 5, 2023. Dave Carels / Global News

Aurora over the Strathcona County wildfire. 11pm May 5th. #abfires pic.twitter.com/LlaWphsQxc — Shane Turgeon (@ShaneTurgeon) May 6, 2023

View image in full screen A burnt-out car in East Prairie Métis Settlement following a wildfire in early May 2023. Global News

View image in full screen Burnt-out cars in East Prairie Métis Settlement in northern Alberta following a wildfire in early May 2023. Global News

View image in full screen The aftermath of a wildfire in East Prairie Métis Settlement in northern Alberta in early May 2023. Global News

Our thoughts are with those affected by the #ABFires. We stand with you during this difficult time. Our gratitude goes out to the emergency services, firefighters and those protecting the land. Stay safe. #ABstrong #ABWildfires #community pic.twitter.com/JefOiTyzqH — Replenish Nutrients (@Rep_Nutrients) May 9, 2023

View image in full screen Smoke fills the sky near a wildfire in northern Alberta that forced residents of Fox Lake to flee. Jarvis Nanooch

View image in full screen Wildfire smoke in northern Alberta fills the sky as residents of Fox Lake flee to High Level. Jarvis Nanooch

View image in full screen Evacuees parked on the road as wildfire smoke fills the sky near Fox Lake in northern Alberta. Jarvis Nanooch

1:46 Alberta wildfire evacuees to get financial aid, military to help

View image in full screen Smoke fills the sky near a wildfire in northern Alberta that forced residents of Fox Lake to flee. Jarvis Nanooch

View image in full screen Frightening cell footage as northern Albertans were forced to flee their homes in the Fox Lake area due to wildfire, May 4, 2023. Supplied to Global News

Northwest Alberta right now . Fires to the east, north and south . Streetlights are coming on and no, the sun hasn’t gone down…#ABFires pic.twitter.com/r9ALU62NW9 — Kelly James 🇨🇦 (@jessejames2000) May 6, 2023

View image in full screen A wildfire nearing Drayton Valley, Alta., on May 4, 2023, along Highway 22 facing south. Supplied to Global News

View image in full screen Orange skies near Fox Lake in northern Alberta as an out-of-control wildfire threatens the community. Roger John Laboucan

View image in full screen Residents of Fox Lake leaving the isolated community as an out-of-control wildfire burns. Roger John Laboucan

View image in full screen Smoke rises from a wildfire in Yellowhead County. Sarah Ryan / Global News

View image in full screen Vehicles seen leaving Edson, Alta., after a wildfire prompted an evacuation order for the town on May 5, 2023. Kevin Zahara

View image in full screen A wildfire burns near Edson, Alta., on May 5, 2023. Kevin Zahara

View image in full screen A house is seen burning about 50 kilometres north of Edson, Alta., on May 5, 2023. Quinn Ohler / Global News