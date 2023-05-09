Menu

Canada

Alberta wildfire photos show widespread devastation, destruction

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 3:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfires force nearly 30,000 residents to flee'
Alberta wildfires force nearly 30,000 residents to flee
Dozens of active wildfires in Alberta have prompted nearly 30,000 people to escape their homes.
The wildfires in Alberta have been nothing short of devastating.

Tinderbox conditions over the past week have fuelled new and worsening fires and nearly 30,000 Albertans have been evacuated from their homes.

As of Tuesday morning, the province is reporting at least 84 active wildfires across the province. Just over half of those are currently under control, approximately 20 per cent are being held and 29 per cent are burning out of control.

As of Monday, the province included 14 wildfires of note in its total tallies, all located in the Forest Protection Area across central and northern Alberta.

Cool and damp conditions over the weekend and into early this week have given firefighting crews a bit of a reprieve in some parts of the province, allowing them to bring multiple fires under control and lower the number of active fires. Some evacuees have been given the green light to return home, too.

Temperatures are expected to skyrocket into the high 20s in most parts of the province by the end of the week, and experts say this could once again result in an elevated risk of wildfires.

Cameras captured some of the devastation and dangerous conditions caused by the Alberta wildfires over the past week.

Alberta wildfires View image in full screen
Smoke from an out-of-control fire near Lodgepole, Alta., is shown in this May 4, 2023 handout photo. An out-of-control wildfire has caused thousands of people to flee their homes in Drayton Valley, Alta., and the surrounding rural area. Alberta Wildfire/The Canadian Press

A property near Wildwood, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on Monday, May 8, 2023, destroyed by wildfires. View image in full screen
A property near Wildwood, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on Monday, May 8, 2023, destroyed by wildfires. Lyle Letawsky
A property near Wildwood, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on Monday, May 8, 2023, destroyed by wildfires. View image in full screen
A property near Wildwood, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on Monday, May 8, 2023, destroyed by wildfires. Lyle Letawsky
A property near Wildwood, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on Monday, May 8, 2023, destroyed by wildfires. View image in full screen
A property near Wildwood, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on Monday, May 8, 2023, destroyed by wildfires. Courtesy: Lyle Letawsky
Click to play video: 'Decision Alberta: Wildfires during an election campaign'
Decision Alberta: Wildfires during an election campaign
A property near Wildwood, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on Monday, May 8, 2023, destroyed by wildfires. View image in full screen
A property near Wildwood, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on Monday, May 8, 2023, destroyed by wildfires. Lyle Letawsky
A home in Shining Bank, Alta., May 8, 2023, which was destroyed by wildfire. View image in full screen
A home in Shining Bank, Alta., May 8, 2023, which was destroyed by wildfire. Heather Yourex-West / Global News
A home in Shining Bank, Alta., May 8, 2023, which was destroyed by wildfire. View image in full screen
A home in Shining Bank, Alta., May 8, 2023, which was destroyed by wildfire. Heather Yourex-West / Global News

Wildfire GWF018 burns a section of forest in the Grande Prairie district of Alberta in a May 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Wildfire GWF018 burns a section of forest in the Grande Prairie district of Alberta on May 6, 2023. Alberta Fire Service
Wildfire damage near Shining Bank, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on May 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Wildfire damage near Shining Bank, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on May 8, 2023. Tim Lee / Global News
Wildfire damage near Shining Bank, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on May 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Wildfire damage near Shining Bank, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on May 8, 2023. Tim Lee / Global News
Wildfire damage near Shining Bank, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on May 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Wildfire damage near Shining Bank, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on May 8, 2023. Tim Lee / Global News
Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfires: Drayton Valley fire chief emotional, begs evacuees to be patient'
Alberta wildfires: Drayton Valley fire chief emotional, begs evacuees to be patient
Wildfire damage near Shining Bank, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on May 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Wildfire damage near Shining Bank, in Yellowhead County, Alta., on May 8, 2023. Tim Lee / Global News
A bridge destroyed by wildfire in East Prairie Metis Settlement, Alta. on Friday, May 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A bridge destroyed by wildfire in East Prairie Métis Settlement, Alta., on Friday, May 5, 2023. Global News
A wildfire in East Prairie Metis Settlement, Alta. on Friday, May 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A wildfire in East Prairie Métis Settlement, Alta., on Friday, May 5, 2023. Global News
The remains of a house destroyed by wildfire in East Prairie Metis Settlement, Alta. on Friday, May 5, 2023. View image in full screen
The remains of a house destroyed by wildfire in East Prairie Métis Settlement, Alta., on Friday, May 5, 2023. Global News
The remains of a house destroyed by wildfire in East Prairie Metis Settlement, Alta. on Friday, May 5, 2023. View image in full screen
The remains of a house destroyed by wildfire in East Prairie Métis Settlement, Alta., on Friday, May 5, 2023. Global News

Firefighters battling the wildfire near Drayton Valley in Brazeau County, Alta. in May 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters battling the wildfire near Drayton Valley in Brazeau County, Alta., in May 2023. Credit: Brazeau County
Satellite image of Alberta wildfires on May 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Satellite image of Alberta wildfires on May 5, 2023. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration
A burned section of forest in the area near Edson, Alta., is seen in a May 6, 2023, handout photo. Provincial authorities are classifying the fire, taking up approximately 77,000 hectares, as "out of control" as it has overrun the Minnow Lake Provincial Recreation Area. View image in full screen
A burned section of forest in the area near Edson, Alta., is seen in a May 6, 2023, handout photo. Provincial authorities are classifying the fire, taking up approximately 77,000 hectares, as ‘out of control’ as it has overrun the Minnow Lake Provincial Recreation Area. Government of Alberta Fire Service,
Drayton Valley evacuation in Alberta, Friday, May 5, 2023 View image in full screen
Drayton Valley evacuation in Alberta, Friday, May 5, 2023. Global News
Drayton Valley evacuation in Alberta, Friday May 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Drayton Valley evacuation in Alberta, Friday, May 5, 2023. Dave Carels / Global News

A burnt-out car in East Prairie Métis Settlement following a wildfire in early May 2023. View image in full screen
A burnt-out car in East Prairie Métis Settlement following a wildfire in early May 2023. Global News
Burnt-out cars in East Prairie Métis Settlement in northern Alberta following a wildfire in early May 2023. View image in full screen
Burnt-out cars in East Prairie Métis Settlement in northern Alberta following a wildfire in early May 2023. Global News
The aftermath of a wildfire in East Prairie Métis Settlement in northern Alberta in early May 2023. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a wildfire in East Prairie Métis Settlement in northern Alberta in early May 2023. Global News

Smoke fills the sky near a wildfire in northern Alberta that forced residents of Fox Lake to flee. View image in full screen
Smoke fills the sky near a wildfire in northern Alberta that forced residents of Fox Lake to flee. Jarvis Nanooch
Wildfire smoke in northern Alberta fills the sky as residents of Fox Lake flee to High Level. View image in full screen
Wildfire smoke in northern Alberta fills the sky as residents of Fox Lake flee to High Level. Jarvis Nanooch
Evacuees parked on the road as wildfire smoke fills the sky near Fox Lake in northern Alberta. View image in full screen
Evacuees parked on the road as wildfire smoke fills the sky near Fox Lake in northern Alberta. Jarvis Nanooch
Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfire evacuees to get financial aid, military to help'
Alberta wildfire evacuees to get financial aid, military to help
Smoke fills the sky near a wildfire in northern Alberta that forced residents of Fox Lake to flee. View image in full screen
Smoke fills the sky near a wildfire in northern Alberta that forced residents of Fox Lake to flee. Jarvis Nanooch
Frightening cell footage as northern Albertans were forced to flee their homes in the Fox Lake area due to wildfire, May 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Frightening cell footage as northern Albertans were forced to flee their homes in the Fox Lake area due to wildfire, May 4, 2023. Supplied to Global News

A wildfire nearing Drayton Valley, Alta., on May 4, 2023, along Highway 22 facing south. View image in full screen
A wildfire nearing Drayton Valley, Alta., on May 4, 2023, along Highway 22 facing south. Supplied to Global News
Orange skies near Fox Lake in northern Alberta as an out-of-control wildfire threatens the community. View image in full screen
Orange skies near Fox Lake in northern Alberta as an out-of-control wildfire threatens the community. Roger John Laboucan
Residents of Fox Lake leaving the isolated community as an out-of-control wildfire burns. View image in full screen
Residents of Fox Lake leaving the isolated community as an out-of-control wildfire burns. Roger John Laboucan
Smoke rises from a wildfire in Yellowhead County. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from a wildfire in Yellowhead County. Sarah Ryan / Global News

Vehicles seen leaving Edson, Alta., after a wildfire prompted an evacuation order for the town on May 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Vehicles seen leaving Edson, Alta., after a wildfire prompted an evacuation order for the town on May 5, 2023. Kevin Zahara
A wildfire burns near Edson, Alta., on May 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A wildfire burns near Edson, Alta., on May 5, 2023. Kevin Zahara
A house is seen burning about 50 kilometres north of Edson, Alta., on May 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A house is seen burning about 50 kilometres north of Edson, Alta., on May 5, 2023. Quinn Ohler / Global News
Wildfire smoke billows up near Fox Creek, Alta. May 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Wildfire smoke billows up near Fox Creek, Alta. May 6, 2023. Courtesy of: Brent Pictou
