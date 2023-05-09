Menu

Crime

Dangerous escaped inmates remain at large, Manitoba RCMP warn

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 11:49 am
RCMP are searching for Xander Tardiff and Kelly Castel, who escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre Monday.
RCMP are searching for Xander Tardiff and Kelly Castel, who escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre Monday. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say they have all hands on deck in a manhunt for a pair of inmates who escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre Monday evening.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB that alert messages have been sent out to people in the areas surrounding The Pas and Flin Flon, as well as some nearby communities in northern Saskatchewan, warning residents to lock doors and windows. They’re hoping people in the region can provide them with some tips.

“We have numerous officers in the area, including emergency response team, we have a drone in the area, we have our police dog services,” he said.

“We have the resources in play, now we just need the information to come in that will hopefully lead to a very successful apprehension with no harm to anyone.”

The suspects — 19-year-old Xander William Tardiff and 21-year-old Kelly John Castel — have violent histories and should not be approached by members of the public, he said.

“We believe for sure that Xander Tardiff, the 19-year-old, is extremely dangerous,” Manaigre said. “We don’t want anyone approaching him — he is alleged to be involved in a homicide in The Pas, I believe, back in 2021.”

The duo escaped around 6:45 p.m. Monday. A third escapee was quickly rearrested, but Tardiff and Castel remain at large.

Mounties say there was a possible break-in to a home in The Pas Monday night and residents should stay alert. Police say Tardiff may attempt to harm people he knows.

Trending Now

“There’s chances they may have gotten a ride — they could be anywhere right now, so (we) wanted to get that information out,” he said.

Anyone with information or who spots anything suspicious is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200.

