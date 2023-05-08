RCMP search for two missing inmates after escape in The Pas

Police are on the hunt for two inmates who escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre Monday evening.
At 6:45 p.m., officers received a report of three missing inmates from the jail. Just after 8 p.m., one of the escaped inmates was located and taken into custody, but two remain on the loose.
Police are looking for 19-year-old Xander William Tardiff (5’11”, 180 pounds) and 21-year-old Kelly John Castel (5’9″, 135 pounds), who have a history of violence and should not be approached.
An increased police presence is expected in The Pas and surrounding communities.
Anyone with information can call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200.
