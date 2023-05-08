Menu

Crime

RCMP search for two missing inmates after escape in The Pas

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 11:11 pm
RCMP are searching for Xander Tardiff and Kelly Castel, who escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre Monday. (Manitoba RCMP).
Police are on the hunt for two inmates who escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre Monday evening.

At 6:45 p.m., officers received a report of three missing inmates from the jail. Just after 8 p.m., one of the escaped inmates was located and taken into custody, but two remain on the loose.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Xander William Tardiff (5’11”, 180 pounds) and 21-year-old Kelly John Castel (5’9″, 135 pounds), who have a history of violence and should not be approached.

An increased police presence is expected in The Pas and surrounding communities.

Anyone with information can call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200.

