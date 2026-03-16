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Crime

Slain Iran activist previously posted that suspects were plotting his murder

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted March 16, 2026 5:42 pm
1 min read
Masood Masjoody is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Masood Masjoody is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (Mandatory Credit). JFJ
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Two people facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Masood Masjoody, a former instructor at Simon Fraser University, made a brief court appearance on Monday morning.

Investigators say that the victim and the accused had a prior relationship revealed in social media posts and court filings.

Mehdi Razavi, 48, of Maple Ridge, B.C., and 45-year-old Arezou Soltani of North Vancouver were arrested Friday in connection with Masjoody’s death.

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Masjoody was reported missing on Feb. 2 and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the case.

Masjoody’s remains were found in Mission on March 6.

Masjoody believed these two individuals were linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and were also among the defendants in his lawsuit against Reza Pahlavi – son of the last Shah of Iran – and his alleged operatives.

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None of these allegations has been proven in court.

Masjoody’s employment was terminated by Simon Fraser University for allegedly disruptive workplace conduct.

He sued the university and an instructor for defamation in 2025, but the civil claim was struck.

Documents show Masjoody filed three appeals before he was declared a vexatious litigant by the B.C. Court of Appeal last year.

Razavi and Soltani are due back in court on March 25.

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