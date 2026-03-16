Surrey police charge man with manslaughter after deadly overnight shooting

Police in Surrey, B.C., say a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the death of another man in a shooting over the weekend.
Homicide investigators say the accused faces a manslaughter charge after the death early Sunday morning at a home on Laurel Drive.
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Police say the accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
Few details of the shooting have been released, but police say the victim and the accused were known to each other.
They say the shooting is believed to be isolated and not related to gang activity or extortion.
Police are asking anyone who may have information on the case to contact homicide investigators.
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