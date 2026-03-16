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Crime

Surrey police charge man with manslaughter after deadly overnight shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2026 6:19 pm
1 min read
Police tape cordons off a scene. View image in full screen
Police tape cordons off a scene. AP Photo/Matt Rourke
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Police in Surrey, B.C., say a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the death of another man in a shooting over the weekend.

Homicide investigators say the accused faces a manslaughter charge after the death early Sunday morning at a home on Laurel Drive.

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Police say the accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Few details of the shooting have been released, but police say the victim and the accused were known to each other.

They say the shooting is believed to be isolated and not related to gang activity or extortion.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the case to contact homicide investigators.

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