Surrey police probe deadly overnight shooting at home

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Police say homicide investigators are probing a deadly overnight shooting at a home in Surrey, B.C.,

The Surrey Police Service says officers were called to a home on Laurel Drive around 1:40 a.m. this morning for a report of gunshots.

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Surrey police say officers arrived and found a man who had been shot.

Police say officers provided the victim aid and paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene.

They say a man was arrested at the home and is in police custody.

The Surrey Police Service says the Integration Homicide Investigation Team is handling the investigation, and no other details about the victim or suspect have been released.